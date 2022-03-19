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Dr. Kary Banks Mullis - Inventor of the PCR test
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135 views • March 19, 2022
Dr. Mullis:
"With the PCR test, they can find almost Everything in Everyone. That's where the idea starts that Everything is in Everything."
Dr. Mullis was hired to use his PCR test to detect HIV in blood samples as the cause of AIDS. He could find nothing❗️
Dr. Mullis was ready to expose Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Gallo. He allegedly died of heart and respiratory failure brought on by pneumonia (August 7, 2019).
"With the PCR test, they can find almost Everything in Everyone. That's where the idea starts that Everything is in Everything."
Dr. Mullis was hired to use his PCR test to detect HIV in blood samples as the cause of AIDS. He could find nothing❗️
Dr. Mullis was ready to expose Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Gallo. He allegedly died of heart and respiratory failure brought on by pneumonia (August 7, 2019).
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