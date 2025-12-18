How Energy Fields Affect Our Lives with Len Saputo & Francesco Garripoli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We live in a sea of energy fields that enables us to interact with our environment by exchanging information that changes both ourselves and our world. By modifying our thoughts we change our energy field, and that influences all that there is. When we are fully in our heart space we can love unconditionally and change reality in a loving way.
