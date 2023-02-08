Situation Update, Feb 8, 2023 - The State of the Union is DISMAL

0:00 Intro

7:00 State of the Union

29:10 Russia vs Poland

40:10 FBI

52:50 Climate Nonsense





- We have results of chicken feed lab testing

- Update on the new studio

- America is FAILING in so many areas: Economy, currency, human rights, health, civility, finance, national security, education, liberty, freedom, elections, rising WOKEISM and demonism, demographics and depopulation

- Biden and the Democrats are DESTROYING America from top to bottom (by design)

- The very same people who believe Biden also took the jab and will DIE EARLY

- Women's surfing to be taken over by biological males

- 200% tariff on Russian aluminum will spike world's aluminum prices and cause supply chain problems

- Transmaxxing - How young males who can't get laid are going TRANS for social acceptance

- Pray for God to intervene in the Luciferian takeover of America





