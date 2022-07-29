Chemtrailing Intensifies Reports From North and West of England, Link to Film Preview, The Dimming.





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Forwarded by the 5G Action Group, Telegram Chemtrail bastards! Video Forwarded 23 July 2022.





Heavy metals ingested by the population and the ecosystem! 5G will target acquired those people and resonate the particulates in the human body making them sick.

Dare I mention they are trying to block out the sun to increase the heat of the planet for their manufactured global warming!

Join the 5G action group, Telegram.





Chemtrails at Ainsdale Dune Drifter Video.





Mar 18, 2020 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/t... Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.





The Dimming, Film Preview (Geoengineering Watch Dane Wigington).

https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA





https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/

https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Chemtrails, Spraying Aluminium, The Dimming