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Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol refuse chance to surrender for a second time
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80 views • April 22, 2022
RT.
On Tuesday, Russian and Donetsk Republic forces announced another chance for Kiev’s troops in Mariupol to surrender. It is the second such offer from Moscow, as Russia’s Defense Ministry had already given members of Ukraine’s nationalist battalions an opportunity to lay down their weapons on Sunday. However, that offer was also ignored by the troops. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from Mariupol as the battle continues.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kgzr-ukrainian-radicals-in-mariupol-refuse-chance-to-surrender-for-a-second-time.html
On Tuesday, Russian and Donetsk Republic forces announced another chance for Kiev’s troops in Mariupol to surrender. It is the second such offer from Moscow, as Russia’s Defense Ministry had already given members of Ukraine’s nationalist battalions an opportunity to lay down their weapons on Sunday. However, that offer was also ignored by the troops. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from Mariupol as the battle continues.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11kgzr-ukrainian-radicals-in-mariupol-refuse-chance-to-surrender-for-a-second-time.html
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