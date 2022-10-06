Create New Account
UK Column News - 5th October 2022.Full Show Including Links.
Dune Drifter
Published 2 months ago

UK Column News - 5th October 2022.Full Show Including Links.
 

https://rumble.com/v1mu44q-uk-column-news-5th-october-2022.-full-show-including-links..html

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.
Much more 'truth news' found on the web site.  www.ukcolumn.org

https://rumble.com/v1mqium-uk-column-news-5th-october-2022.html

01:01:59 - Unfriendly Message From West Country GP Surgery

Debbie says dont have the injection if they cant answer your questions,
30 million have downloaded the app take it off your phone.  Stop using it or we will see more surgeries closing.MHRA Sham, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP


