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https://rumble.com/v1mu44q-uk-column-news-5th-october-2022.-full-show-including-links..html
Brian Gerrish,
Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.
Much more 'truth news' found on the web site. www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v1mqium-uk-column-news-5th-october-2022.html
01:01:59 - Unfriendly Message From West Country GP Surgery
Debbie says dont have the injection if
they cant answer your questions,
30 million have downloaded the app take it off your phone. Stop using it or we will see more surgeries closing.MHRA Sham, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP