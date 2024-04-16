Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"It's Political Stupidity": J.D. Vance On The GOP's Recent Focus Into FISA, Ukraine & Repo Act
channel image
GalacticStorm
2235 Subscribers
Shop now
18 views
Published Yesterday

Bannon War Room  |  "It's Political Stupidity": J.D. Vance On The GOP's Recent Focus Into FISA, Ukraine, And Repo Act

Keywords
war roomsteve bannonj d vance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket