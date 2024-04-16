"It's Political Stupidity": J.D. Vance On The GOP's Recent Focus Into FISA, Ukraine & Repo Act
18 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Bannon War Room | "It's Political Stupidity": J.D. Vance On The GOP's Recent Focus Into FISA, Ukraine, And Repo Act
Keywords
war roomsteve bannonj d vance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos