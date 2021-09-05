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The Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart - Short
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3 views • September 05, 2021
Religious manuscripts comparison chart, showing the evidence and reliability of various historical religious texts and manuscripts using The Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart. Sometimes called the Manuscript Comparison Chart, Manuscript Bibliographical Test, or the Chart of Religions Manuscripts, but formally called the ‘The Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart - Bibliographical Test’.
Many never ask the question, how do religious manuscripts stack up against each other as far as accepted evidence is concerned? Objective evidence should be the basis of belief. In other words, evidence not based upon pure opinion and ideally it should not be based upon faulty assumptions, which we all have been guilty of in the past.
Instead, many only ask the question, which religion is the best fit for me based upon my currently held beliefs or understanding of the world? This second question is very subjective and is similar to choosing a favorite ice cream flavor. In other words, it is based completely upon a personal opinion, which could change at any time, and often does, like the shifting of sand in an hourglass.
Each area of the chart comparing religions to each other using, The Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart: Bibliographical Test, which has been researched, updated, and has references added corresponding to the latest information per the date listed at the top of the chart.
We present evidence comparing religions to each other, which also contain references in each section of the chart. The manuscript totals in the chart will continue to change as a result of new manuscripts (both religious manuscripts and non-religious manuscripts) being discovered that are held within private collections, and unidentified manuscripts stored in universities and museums. Therefore, the chart should only represent a best effort. Having covered the importance of the Biblical Redundant Array of Independent Documents (B-RAID) and the Unbroken Manuscript Chain-of-Custody (UM-CoC) in the first session lecture, you should be familiar with the crucial role B-RAID and UM-CoC play in obtaining 100% accuracy. (Watch the full Session 1 lecture here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kT53MUo7Ng&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=2 )
Download the PDF version of this chart, which includes all the references: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/The%20Eclectic%20Manuscripts%20Comparison%20Chart%20-%20Bibliographical%20Test.pdf
For additional details about the chart with explanations, please see the ‘Supplemental Lecture Notes’ for the second session lecture here: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/lecture-notes/B501%20Manuscript%20History%20-%20Session%202%20of%203.pdf
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the second lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_uM3cLDifk&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=3
When you compare religious manuscripts to each other, we believe that you will be able to much better answer the question, as to which religion has the best evidence and why. Also, when you compare religious manuscripts to each other, and base your belief on evidence, you will have stronger faith and trust in what you believe.
If someone has ever asked you “why follow Jesus”, “why follow Christianity”, or “what evidence is there that Christianity is true”? You now have a sharable and printable manuscript comparison chart to refer them to, but to get the strongest evidence for Christianity you should watch all three core lectures from The Torchbearer Series.
When you compare the reliability ancient manuscripts, for example comparing the New Testament manuscripts to Plato’s Tetralogies, or comparing the Christian religious texts to other ancient texts, you can quickly see that the Christian manuscript texts are very numerous by comparison.
Has anyone ever asked you, “Prove Jesus existed”? Yet, would that same person ask to prove Plato existed? There is far less evidence strength for Plato’s existence, as shown in the Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart, than there is for Jesus.
When you compare ancient manuscript evidence to each other, especially when comparing religious manuscripts to each other, the evidence for Christian manuscripts is very strong, as is the evidence for the Jewish manuscripts. The strongest evidence for Old Testament evidence is not just from manuscripts, but also from thousands of archeological dig sites, which contain collaborating manuscript evidence.
Many never ask the question, how do religious manuscripts stack up against each other as far as accepted evidence is concerned? Objective evidence should be the basis of belief. In other words, evidence not based upon pure opinion and ideally it should not be based upon faulty assumptions, which we all have been guilty of in the past.
Instead, many only ask the question, which religion is the best fit for me based upon my currently held beliefs or understanding of the world? This second question is very subjective and is similar to choosing a favorite ice cream flavor. In other words, it is based completely upon a personal opinion, which could change at any time, and often does, like the shifting of sand in an hourglass.
Each area of the chart comparing religions to each other using, The Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart: Bibliographical Test, which has been researched, updated, and has references added corresponding to the latest information per the date listed at the top of the chart.
We present evidence comparing religions to each other, which also contain references in each section of the chart. The manuscript totals in the chart will continue to change as a result of new manuscripts (both religious manuscripts and non-religious manuscripts) being discovered that are held within private collections, and unidentified manuscripts stored in universities and museums. Therefore, the chart should only represent a best effort. Having covered the importance of the Biblical Redundant Array of Independent Documents (B-RAID) and the Unbroken Manuscript Chain-of-Custody (UM-CoC) in the first session lecture, you should be familiar with the crucial role B-RAID and UM-CoC play in obtaining 100% accuracy. (Watch the full Session 1 lecture here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kT53MUo7Ng&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=2 )
Download the PDF version of this chart, which includes all the references: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/The%20Eclectic%20Manuscripts%20Comparison%20Chart%20-%20Bibliographical%20Test.pdf
For additional details about the chart with explanations, please see the ‘Supplemental Lecture Notes’ for the second session lecture here: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/lecture-notes/B501%20Manuscript%20History%20-%20Session%202%20of%203.pdf
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics. Or see the second lecture video containing this content and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_uM3cLDifk&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=3
When you compare religious manuscripts to each other, we believe that you will be able to much better answer the question, as to which religion has the best evidence and why. Also, when you compare religious manuscripts to each other, and base your belief on evidence, you will have stronger faith and trust in what you believe.
If someone has ever asked you “why follow Jesus”, “why follow Christianity”, or “what evidence is there that Christianity is true”? You now have a sharable and printable manuscript comparison chart to refer them to, but to get the strongest evidence for Christianity you should watch all three core lectures from The Torchbearer Series.
When you compare the reliability ancient manuscripts, for example comparing the New Testament manuscripts to Plato’s Tetralogies, or comparing the Christian religious texts to other ancient texts, you can quickly see that the Christian manuscript texts are very numerous by comparison.
Has anyone ever asked you, “Prove Jesus existed”? Yet, would that same person ask to prove Plato existed? There is far less evidence strength for Plato’s existence, as shown in the Eclectic Manuscripts Comparison Chart, than there is for Jesus.
When you compare ancient manuscript evidence to each other, especially when comparing religious manuscripts to each other, the evidence for Christian manuscripts is very strong, as is the evidence for the Jewish manuscripts. The strongest evidence for Old Testament evidence is not just from manuscripts, but also from thousands of archeological dig sites, which contain collaborating manuscript evidence.
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