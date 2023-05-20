2023-5-20 living in faith to what is - vs living in the present as they who sleep - 180







This evening...may 20th at even...is the new moon of the 3rd month...until sunday at even.

Keep it simple, and just observe from the commands and glean.



Gen 1:5 And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.

Why didn't God say........and the morning and the evening were the first day?

But HE said....the even and the morning were the first day.

Do I care which? no, but if God said, the even and the morning are the first day, then I will start the day at even.











What else does God say? teach us in the covenant that is not old?

And you shall wash yourself (when we have become unclean in any of the many manners that we may become unclean)...and you shall wash yourself, and you shall be clean at even.

If the new day started at morning, then wouldn't it make sense that God would say.....and at morning you shall be clean. ???

But that is not what HE said....HE said, "and at even you shall be clean.", just like HE says, "and the even and the morning are the first day.".

So are days begin at even.

Keep it simple, and seek the spiritual.











(I know that is not what this video is about, but it is something on my heart that I needed to share.)

This is the 3rd month, because new moons are the beginning of our months. And we count from the time we exodused. And this is kept in season. The sun and the moon and the stars are our "calendar", and all the rest doesn't really matter. And the importance of the covenant spiritually...

passover...

unleavened bread...

the firstfruit wave offering...

the 2nd wave offering fully leavened...

trumpets...

the ransom...

and tabernacles for 8 days...

these teach us spiritually, of the spiritual path and work of God in our lives.

Swallowing the camel of when to observe, and missing the point spiritually.........is what christ rebuked the jews of doing. God is not a religion. God is a spirit, and there is a covenant in the first place to teach our spirit spiritual things, to remember them, to do them to keep them in remembrance, so that our spirit can become married unto the Father in spirit; the two...one....walking with Him, obeying His voice, and also keeping His covenant.

Let us, please, not loose site of the intention of the covenant in the first place......to have that heart and spirit.....by bickering over the when's and how's. Keep it in perspective. Thank you enough for loving the Father to even care. Press on in our journey to come into this spiritual marriage with Him.















