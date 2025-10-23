Not Everyone Can Accept This

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel makes everything gross. It makes the world more violent, more sociopathic, and more hateful. The entire state is sustained by nonstop violence and hatred. It’s a malignant tumor on the flesh of our species.
Zionists Push Islamophobia Because It’s Easier Than Getting People To Like Israel:
https://caitlinjohnstone.com.au/2025/10/22/zionists-push-islamophobia-because-its-easier-than-getting-people-to-like-israel/
