The Lie (2019)

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Hitler said, “great liars are also great magicians,” and “the great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a big lie than to a small one.” Hitler actually described “The Big Lie” in his book “Mein Kampf” as a propaganda technique. He said the lie must be “so colossal” that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”
The Masonic Moon Landing Hoax
https://aplanetruth.info/2015/04/13/the-masonic-moon-landing-hoax/
Top 8 Examples Proving the Moon Landing Was a Hoax
https://www.enkivillage.org/moon-landing-hoax.html
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