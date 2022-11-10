The Lie (2019)

Hitler said, “great liars are also great magicians,” and “the great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a big lie than to a small one.” Hitler actually described “The Big Lie” in his book “Mein Kampf” as a propaganda technique. He said the lie must be “so colossal” that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”
The Masonic Moon Landing Hoax
https://aplanetruth.info/2015/04/13/the-masonic-moon-landing-hoax/
Top 8 Examples Proving the Moon Landing Was a Hoax
https://www.enkivillage.org/moon-landing-hoax.html
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.