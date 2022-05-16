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Kendrick Lamar: I Am Legion for We Are Many! [14.05.2022].txt
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78 views • May 16, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at Kedrick Lamar's new album art cover for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as well as the visuals from his video The Heart Part 5. In doing so we will discover the true meaning behind the symbolism being put on display.
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4,085 Views may 14, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0yfAHwMqWM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
To gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
4,085 Views may 14, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0yfAHwMqWM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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