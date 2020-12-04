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The question is: Not who is Q? But what is Q?
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769 views • December 04, 2020
The question is: Not who is Q? But what is Q? Q is a military L.A.R.P. (live action role playing). Its was started by 3 or 4 and ended after a few weeks. Then taken over by a few. So, Q is a team. Guess who I think is on the team? This probably the only pic/video of him on the internet. - Ezra Cohen-Watnick (the current Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence) delivered a speech regarding the move to place civilian Special Ops directly underneath the Acting Sec of Defense. Listen closely: Special Operations forces are now their own branch of the military:
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