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Trump Advisor explaining Process for OBJECTING the Electoral college Tomorrow
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41 views • January 05, 2021
Trump's advisor Jason Miller on Congress objecting to the Electoral College tomorrow: "There is going to be a very detailed, very methodical laying out of the facts of what we saw in this election."
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