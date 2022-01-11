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Celeste Live: Dr Evil's New Toolkit
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117 views • January 11, 2022
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/live-webinar-today-the-human-mind-as-a-battlefield
Celeste unveils Dr. Evil's Weaponized Toolkit
Are you ready to hear what is in the Weaponized New Toolkit?
Weapons against the influencer's
Weapons for the general population
The fusion of science and your soul
Weapons against your emotions
Bellicosity and the Brain
Up close and personal weaponry
Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, former government, organic farmer and is trained in nursing and environmental medicine. Celeste chronicles the space and earth conditions that trigger the rise and fall of modern & ancient civilizations, calendars, and volatile economies. Cycles are converging, all pointing to a cataclysmic period between 2020 to 2050 in what many scientists believe is an Extinction Level Event.
Celeste unveils Dr. Evil's Weaponized Toolkit
Are you ready to hear what is in the Weaponized New Toolkit?
Weapons against the influencer's
Weapons for the general population
The fusion of science and your soul
Weapons against your emotions
Bellicosity and the Brain
Up close and personal weaponry
Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, former government, organic farmer and is trained in nursing and environmental medicine. Celeste chronicles the space and earth conditions that trigger the rise and fall of modern & ancient civilizations, calendars, and volatile economies. Cycles are converging, all pointing to a cataclysmic period between 2020 to 2050 in what many scientists believe is an Extinction Level Event.
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