Trump Says He Has The Epstein List... Will Release It - Brace For A Long Hot Summer

End Time News Report * 7.25.2025
TRUMP SAYS HE HAS THE EPSTEIN LIST
https://www.infowars.com/posts/epstein-bombshell-trump-says-he-has-a-list-and-is-going-to-release-it-you-ought-to-be-speaking-about-bill-clinton-who-went-to-the-island-28-times
DOG LAUNCHES STRIKE FORCE TO...
https://thefederalist.com/2025/07/23/doj-launches-strike-force-to-investigate-obama-teams-weaponization-of-russia-hoax-against-trump/
BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON TO BE SUBPOENAED
1-https://nypost.com/2025/07/23/us-news/house-panel-votes-to-subpoena-bill-and-hillary-clinton-over-possible-links-to-ghislaine-maxwell/
2-https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/just-oversight-subcommittee-votes-subpoena-doj-epstein-files/
JUDGE DENIES DOJ'S REQUEST TO...
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/federal-judge-denies-dojs-request-unseal-epstein-grand-jury-transcripts
HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ISSUES SUBPOENA
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-oversight-committee-issues-subpoena-ghislaine-maxwell/story?id=124009512
MAXWELL RETURNS TO PRISON WITH MYSTERIOUS ITEM
https://www.westernjournal.com/ghislaine-maxwell-returns-prison-mysterious-item-productive-meeting-doj/
MAXWELL MEETS WITH DOJ FOR SECOND DAY
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/epstein-accomplice-ghislaine-maxwell-meets-with-doj-for-2nd-day-of-talks-live-updates/ar-AA1JhNX3