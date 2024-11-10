Trump: "Nobody's more into the climate than I am, but this is a climate hoax... It's a hoax destroying our country."



"You have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down... The climate's always been changing."



"And it makes us totally non-competitive... The green technology isn't powerful enough to power our great plants, so if we want to stop being a great manufacturing capital, let's go green."



"Wind is very intermittent. It doesn't work well, and it's the single most expensive form of energy. And we have clean natural gas. We have more energy than any other country... We have it under our feet, and we don't want to use it."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/