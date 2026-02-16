Servicemen of the 218th Tank Regiment (127th Motorised Rifle Division, 5th Guards Combined Arms Army, Vostok Group of Forces) spoke about the liberation of Tsvetkovoye in Zaporozhye region.

⚪️ Servicemen enter the settlement ➡️ 00:00

⚪️ About assault groups escorting ➡️ 00:27

⚪️ Russian units suppress the AFU's incoming reserves ➡️ 01:06

As a result of active combat actions, the servicemen took one more defence area under control, covering more than eight square kilometres.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 16, 2026

▪️ The past 24 hours were marked by an intensive drone attack by the enemy against our regions. In the village of Volna in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Krai, work continues to extinguish a second fire (2 thousand square meters). Belgorod energy facilities were again hit by the enemy, and in the Bryansk region, due to strikes in five municipalities and partially in Bryansk, there is no heat and electricity.

▪️ Monitoring channels of the enemy reported at night about the use of Russian missiles "Zircon" against the Kiev region. The press reports on the plans of the tripartite contact group to discuss a energy truce at a meeting in Geneva.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a MegaFon employee was injured during repair work as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zlynnovsky district.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" is conducting heavy counterattacks. The enemy is counterattacking in the Krasnopolsky district, deploying the most motivated units. Two enemy assault groups have been destroyed.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone attacked a car in the village of Nikolskoe, and a man with a mine-explosive injury was hospitalized.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GRU "North" is increasing the intensity of air strikes and "Geran" and "Sunrise" missiles. The enemy continues to focus on missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Belgorod region and is putting up fierce resistance in defense.

▪️ West of Seversk (Slavyansk direction), our forces are fighting in the area of Golubovka, breaking through to the line of Privolye - Nikiforovka. From the south and east, our forces are breaking through to Fedorovka Second.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting constant attacks in residential areas in the south and southwest of Konstantinovka, continuing to storm the areas of Sunturivka and Stara Derevnya on the southeastern outskirts of the city, according to the enemy's channels.

▪️ West of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are fighting near Grishino.

▪️ The GRU "East" announced that the guards of the 218th tank regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division of the 5th army liberated the settlement of Tsvetkovo in the Zaporozhye region. Another defense area of more than 8 square kilometers was taken under control, despite the constant counterattacks of the enemy.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles continue on the previous lines. The "beautiful reports" were met with surprise by soldiers and commanders on the ground.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)