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TRUE WARRIORS NEED TO STAND UP
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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107 views • January 28, 2022
If you know that you came here to this planet to be of service to humanity, you NEED to watch this short clip.

Right now, at this time on the planet, the true warriors are being called upon, like we’ve never been before.

So here I am calling you out of the shadows. Out of hiding.

It’s time for you to make the commitment to being fully SEEN…
To APPEAR.
To MATERIALIZE.
To bring yourself and your businesses into BEING…

I’m calling you to join me for a 3 month journey that will change everything you thought you knew about how to do business.

I’m calling you to come into FULL and RADICAL alignment with your mission.

I’m calling you to step into who you came here to be.

I’m calling you right now to step up and into the service of humanity.

There is a war waging.

YOU ARE A WARRIOR.

We need you on the front lines.

The time for playing small is OVER.

Wealth Warrior is a 3 month hypermind for spiritual warrior women, the RENEGADE RULE BREAKERS and HERETICS, that KNOW beyond a shadow of doubt that they are going to make a difference and CHANGE THE WORLD.

The time is now.
Answer the calling.
If your soul is feeling the call, email [email protected] for more details.

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Keywords
freedommindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthwarriorspurposeeconomic freedomhereticwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose workwealth warriors
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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