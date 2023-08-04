Create New Account
Shanghaied - A Compilation of Forced Mobilization in Ukraine
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

'Say goodbye to your girlfriend, to your wife, say goodbye to your mothers and daughters, you’re going East'

Mirrored with thanks to Global Conflict Enthusiast
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gce/

Zelensky Says His Goal is to Turn Ukraine Into a 'Greater Israel'
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63003

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
meatgrinderukrainian

