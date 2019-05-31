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Episode 11 - 20190531 - OC Fit
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4 views • July 04, 2020
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Here in episode 11, I talk with Steve and Daniel, owners and trainers at the OC Fit gyms. We find out more about their gyms, their classes and workout philosophy. We all know how important exercise is to a healthy lifestyle so tune in and find out what makes OC Fit different.
https://youtu.be/_y7lI7hlI1Y
www.iamocfit.com
23121 Antonio Pkwy #120
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
(949) 207-4028
Guest: Steve Hochman & Daniel Krymow
Company: OC Fit
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Here in episode 11, I talk with Steve and Daniel, owners and trainers at the OC Fit gyms. We find out more about their gyms, their classes and workout philosophy. We all know how important exercise is to a healthy lifestyle so tune in and find out what makes OC Fit different.
https://youtu.be/_y7lI7hlI1Y
www.iamocfit.com
23121 Antonio Pkwy #120
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
(949) 207-4028
Guest: Steve Hochman & Daniel Krymow
Company: OC Fit
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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