Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...

Your Not Man enough to watch this. jesus is a demon that the Christian churches serve he is described in the new testament in the book of acts and confirmed in the hearts of christians in II Thessalonians. This is the lawless one deceiving the whole world. Seriously this video can help you get things right before the appointed time...

Violations of the 3rd commandment are much more common than most people realize. You can Take God's Name in Vain by simply violating His laws. You can profane his name by taking away its meaning and powder. In the use of HaShem, we see the ultimate disrespect of God's name by inspiring everyone who hears it to think of their pagan god. Elohim gave us a title to use Yahway and it is His will that we use it. However, the jews because of their Baal worship are not allowed by Elohim even to use His "Remembrance for all generations" YahWay, as a direct result of their pagan worship and practices. Please Subscribe and Donate, no one cares what the bible says and therefore will not fund what it says.