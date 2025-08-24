One shot, One kill: Russia's Black Sea Fleet took out a Ukrainian airborne brigade landing boat from 15 kilometers away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One shot. One kill. Russian marines from the legendary 810th Guards Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet took out a Ukrainian airborne brigade landing boat from 15 kilometers away (9.3 miles).
Hero of Russia and deputy brigade commander Sokol revealed:
The enemy landing was moving on boats, and one... was destroyed by the self-propelled artillery battery crew with a direct hit on the boat.
The strike was executed by a self-propelled artillery crew under commander Topol, who says his unit has over 70 confirmed kills of Ukrainian equipment.
“Artillery is rightfully called the God of War,” Sokol concluded.