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Volunteers Saved Lives in Mariupol
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100 views • May 01, 2022
Is it the US that cares about Mariupol Ukraine? Obviously not. The US and it's lapdog media never went to southern Ukraine or even sent humanitarian aid.
"DPR forces delivered humanitarian aid to the population. The DPR Head talked about the situation with mercenaries in Azovstal, where 137 settlements were liberated and 400 foreign mercenaries are in this region. teleSUR"
https://youtu.be/xxiN8lazdQ4
"The city of Mariupol has begun to reopen for its residents and medical workers following weeks of intense battles. People now mostly visit nurses and doctors for check-ups and wound redressing, whereas only a few weeks ago, hundreds of emergency surgeries were performed in basement shelters. RT’s Murad Gazdiev visited operation stations and talked to a medic who has become a local legend for helping dozens of residents." - RT News
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/mariupol_medics_29:4?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
"DPR forces delivered humanitarian aid to the population. The DPR Head talked about the situation with mercenaries in Azovstal, where 137 settlements were liberated and 400 foreign mercenaries are in this region. teleSUR"
https://youtu.be/xxiN8lazdQ4
"The city of Mariupol has begun to reopen for its residents and medical workers following weeks of intense battles. People now mostly visit nurses and doctors for check-ups and wound redressing, whereas only a few weeks ago, hundreds of emergency surgeries were performed in basement shelters. RT’s Murad Gazdiev visited operation stations and talked to a medic who has become a local legend for helping dozens of residents." - RT News
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/mariupol_medics_29:4?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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