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Corporations Sponsoring the Genocide Olympics Have No Conscience
Beijing Winter OlympicsGenocide Olympicsslave laborTibetansUighers
墨尔本雅典娜农场
墨尔本雅典娜农场 35 mins ago
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The topic of freedom and human rights has never been more on the world’s radar than it is now, as it concerns everyone’s vital interests. Compromise and submission to the evil Chinese Communist Party is a desecration of human dignity and freedom. If more and more ordinary people deeply realize this, their civic consciousness will influence the governmental decisions in democratic countries.
Do not let the dictatorial Chinese Communist regime trample and insult the 1.4 billion human rights in their country arbitrarily for the sake of immediate economic benefits. In the face of the evil CCP, awakened people and righteous human beings have the right to say no to the regime and boycott American companies that continue to ignore the atrocities of the CCP and Kowtow to them.