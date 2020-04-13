Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35848
This week on Questions For Corbett, a Corbett Report member asks about foreknowledge of the plandemic. From Event 201 to the intelligence "failures" to CEO resignations, QE4, and bioweapon research, James explores the many lines of evidence pointing to the fact that this pandemic was planned in advance.