Maria Zakharova suggested that a Reuters journalist clarify in Pyongyang the location of the North Korean military.

Adding:

❗️The Russian Foreign Ministry blasts reports about North Korean troops in Russia as "fake news and hype"

Adding:

Maria Zakharova dismantles Zelensky's latest theatrical stunt, where the expired president of Ukraine appeared in a "Make Russia Small Again" t-shirt during his evening address.

Zakharova: Small as what? The USSR? The Russian Empire?





Oh, I got it! As the Kievan Rus. For that we need Kiev. You said it yourself, bloody jerk.









