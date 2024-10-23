© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zakharova suggested that a Reuters journalist clarify in Pyongyang the location of the North Korean military.
Adding:
❗️The Russian Foreign Ministry blasts reports about North Korean troops in Russia as "fake news and hype"
Adding:
Maria Zakharova dismantles Zelensky's latest theatrical stunt, where the expired president of Ukraine appeared in a "Make Russia Small Again" t-shirt during his evening address.
Zakharova: Small as what? The USSR? The Russian Empire?
Oh, I got it! As the Kievan Rus. For that we need Kiev. You said it yourself, bloody jerk.