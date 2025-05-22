BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
✈️💥FAB-1500 Glide Bomb Strike on Ukrainian Positions in Stepnogorsk, Zaporozhye region - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
77 views • 1 day ago

✈️💥FAB-1500 Glide Bomb Strike on Ukrainian Positions in Stepnogorsk, Zaporozhye region.

Ukrainian troops built up their defenses around high-rise structures, turning civilian infrastructure into combat strongholds.

Adding, from early today:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the city of Lgov in the Kursk region (Russia). 12 people were injured.

Kiev regime fired at least six American HIMARS missiles at Russian civilians.

Among the 12 injured are two children: 13 and 16 years old. The 13-year-old child has shrapnel wounds to the lower back, the 16-year-old teenager has a craniocerebral injury, a wound to the back of the head and left shoulder. Among the injured are also seven women and three men. All were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and bruises. This was reported by Governor Khinshtein.

Preliminary damage was reported to four cars, one apartment building and two private homes. Windows were broken and facades were damaged.

