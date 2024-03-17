Do Not Take The Mark of the Beast!

Don't take the chip... the mark of the Beast! If you do you will not go to heaven... but be damned in hell forever! Don't take that Mark!
Revelation 13:16-18
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.
