Deadly Ignorance or Worldwide Decision – Address to the Nations by Ivo Sasek | www.kla.tv/25289
Politicians who are connected behind the scenes with arms dealers, drug traffickers, secret organizations, etc., harm the nations more through their greed for power and profit than all terrorists who are criticized in the mainstream put together. In this Nations Speech, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek provides new facts on the subject and calls for world democratic resolutions unlike any before. This wake-up call belongs in every home! 

