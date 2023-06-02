Planned Water Emergency - No Chemtrails - No Water

Chemtrails stopped in many parts of the USA a few weeks ago. Skies have been clear mostly with some natural clouds for a change. However, radar and other weather patterns show something is seriously wrong with the Jet Stream and Water Cycle after Chemtrails / SAI slowed or stopped.

This is the Climate Emergency with resulting lockdowns and other stuff the UN and other globalist consortiums have been predicting for many years. Davos and Bilderberg events were all over this. It is also why the Military told their own to get water, food, and other supplies immediately in 2021 and 2022. Message was "it would happen fast". Well, it's here.

Reminds me of 2012 severe drought and when Chemtrails went crazy from that point on. Elite dark motives have been unleashed.