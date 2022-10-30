X22 REPORT Ep. 2912b - Dismantling Of The [DS] Protection In Progress,Dog Comms, Control Returned To The People

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2912b - Oct 30, 2022

Dismantling Of The [DS] Protection In Progress,Dog Comms, Control Returned To The People The [DS] system is now being dismantled right in front of their eyes, nothing can stop this, nothing. Scavino puts out dog comms right after Paul Pelosi alleged attack. Its time finish what we started, it' time to take back the country. The control is returning to the people and the people are now pushing the truth out and the [DS] cannot control the narrative.

