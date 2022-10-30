Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2912b - Dismantling Of The [DS] Protection In Progress,Dog Comms, Control Returned To The People
281 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 23 days ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2912b - Oct 30, 2022

Dismantling Of The [DS] Protection In Progress,Dog Comms, Control Returned To The People The [DS] system is now being dismantled right in front of their eyes, nothing can stop this, nothing. Scavino puts out dog comms right after Paul Pelosi alleged attack. Its time finish what we started, it' time to take back the country. The control is returning to the people and the people are now pushing the truth out and the [DS] cannot control the narrative. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater

http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Get up To 66% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^ 


Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket