X22 REPORT Ep. 2912b - Dismantling Of The [DS] Protection In Progress,Dog Comms, Control Returned To The People

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2912b - Oct 30, 2022
Dismantling Of The [DS] Protection In Progress,Dog Comms, Control Returned To The People The [DS] system is now being dismantled right in front of their eyes, nothing can stop this, nothing. Scavino puts out dog comms right after Paul Pelosi alleged attack. Its time finish what we started, it' time to take back the country. The control is returning to the people and the people are now pushing the truth out and the [DS] cannot control the narrative.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Get up To 66% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.