WE-RE STARTING A FARM- COUNTRY LIVING

Just some updates on what we've been up to with starting up our new farm! God has moved us not just to grow our own food, but to start a Farm. We're so excited and have been super busy with it all. Please keep us and the farm in your prayers. (Apologies for the audio sounding like it sped up not sure what happened...)
