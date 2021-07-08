Dr. Peter McCollough WE MUST HALT THE GLOBAL VACCINE ROLL-OUT

"When one of the world’s most highly-qualified and respected medical professionals is consistently questioning how the response to the SARS-COV-2 pandemic has been handled, you have to sit up and pay attention. If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!



My guest is Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine in Dallas. He’s also the editor-in-chief of two prestigious cardiology journals and associate editor of another, and he has testified at the US Senate.



Dr McCullough has already published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers on managing Covid-19 and has become fearless in taking on the medical establishment and US authorities, using what he calls ‘open-eyed’ journalists in mainstream American media to get his message across, one sound bite at a time.



His key focus is on doing all in his power to halt the vaccine roll-out while continuing to campaign for the effective, low-cost, early medical interventions that have seen 85% of the over-50s who have benefited from these treatments avoid hospitalisation.



Join me at the new rescheduled time of 4pm BST when Dr McCullough will be talking us through the highly effective protocols and strategies he and colleagues across the US and beyond have developed and why he believes this has been eclipsed by the quest for mass vaccination. We’ll also look at the differences in how the US and UK have managed their pandemic responses, and what — if anything — we can learn from them.