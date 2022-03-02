RUSSIA CHANGES TACTICS: SEVENTH DAY OF OPERATIONS IN UKRAINE

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By the seventh day of the operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has changed its tactics, both in terms of conducting military actions and its attitude towards the civilian population. Numerous unmanned reconnaissance vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces were observed in the skies over Ukraine. Rear and supply columns began to move with combat guards. The movement of armored vehicles, both on the march and in urban areas with infantry on armor, was noted. The presence of strike aircraft in the skies of Ukraine has increased. Coordination and interaction between various units have intensified. Artillery is used wherever possible. Additionally, the Russians began striking military facilities that they had apparently previously planned to seize relatively undamaged. Source: https://southfront.org/russia-changes-tactics/ All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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