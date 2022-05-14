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If every human homestayed in another nation, then there would be no war or discrimination or patriot
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90 views • May 14, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). If every person homestayed in a different nation, then there would be no war or discrimination or patriotism or hatred. The reptilian hybrid globalist elites would not be able to start wars and the fallen angels would not be able to parasite life force energy from war and hatred and sorrow and loss and violence and anger. We real Christians have no citizenship in any Rothschild family created Rothschild family owned nation on earth, but our citizenship is in the kingdom of God in heaven. My fellow countrymen are my brothers in Christ, in Papua New Guinea and Botswana and Bhutan and Guyana and Lichtenstein and Nepal and Vanuatu and Manchuria and Greenland and Azerbaijan and Oman and Eritrea and so on. They are my fellow patriots of Jesus our King. Repent of your despicable patriotism and nationalism and chanting “God bless America” & “support our troops” & “God save the Queen” & “Long live the Chinese communist party” & “Hail the magical kingdom of Disney pedophile cannibal Satanist globalists.” Instead, next week when you go to church, throw the church’s national flag into the trash can, and tell the people to stop congregating in their ethnic churches and go out and associate with the true real Christians of our Lord Jesus Christ, and expose your own rotten nations’ pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites Katy Perry and Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth and Pope Francis and Angelina Jolie and Mother Teresa and Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Princess Kate and Madonna and Melinda Gates and Pastor Billy Graham and Gandhi, so that all your church donators will leave your church in anger and disgust and form mob riots to try to stone you. Whenever your pastors and church donators says, “God bless America” and “God save the Queen” and “Long live the communist party,” spank them, and throw them out just like Nehemiah threw out Tobiah. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow. Get rid of these 99% church donators from your church. They have now started attacking with deep sleepiness attacks and genital pain attacks, so they do not like my daily sermon I am writing. Preach this in your church sermon without editing it like a cowardly traitor does, who insult God to worship both the devil & God to appease them, so that all your church donators and patriots will hate your guts. Do not be like these hypocrite pastors who say, “I love my nation,” but they abandon their own countrymen, in order to escape getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day. Such a person is a hypocrite and double-tongued. Get rid of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet clones and avatars and androids who are shooting humans on both sides of the conflict, in order to try to start a war between the humans, so that they can start their NWO nuclear war. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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