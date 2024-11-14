Is Candace Owen's Going To "Get It" Before Mike Adams Does?

..... it's sure looking that way. Candace's curiosity is genuinely peaked... she's interested in finding out the truth... too many smart people saying the globe is a lie, it can't be ignored... and she knows damn well that the globe could very well be, 100%, a psyop,.... it's good she thinks that's a possibility, because that is the actual reality.

A huge psyop, that got us all, every last one of us... so insidiously evil, it'll make you sick when you finally learn the truth... a psyop that we must all break free from. That's why I worry about Mike, he's always been so good at seeing through all the lies, and knowing how the establishment line is always a lie, but here, we hit a brick wall. The epitome of the establishment, NASA, he seems to love. I think it's the math. I think because NASA can match numbers to their theoretical pseudo-scientific models, this is an added layer of indoctrination. They say the more formal education one has, the deeper indoctrinated they become, as a general rule. Maybe Mike will surprise and end up embracing reality fully, before Candace actually does....I bet Mike's Googling Eric Dubay right now....looking for that classic, 200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Globe, or the powerful 20 Top Proofs, or what have you. Or maybe we'll find him at Flat Earth Dave's website, a lot of valuable resources there. Or, will Mike end up being, one of the very last to know, along with no doubt, Democrat voters... talk about some dumb son of a bitches, I'm telling you, but I digress, pardon me.

So yes, with my powers of persuasion unleashed, as they are, Mike should be on board by the end of year. If no measurable progress has been made by then, I just may have to turn up, the charm factor... so look out.

Good luck to both of you. It's only a matter of time. The sooner the better though. You aren't getting any younger.

God's bless and God's speed.

Over and out.



