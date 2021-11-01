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DONALD TRUMP "ISRAEL OWNED CONGRESS AND RIGHTFULLY SO" (FUC*ING DISGUSTING TRAITOR, ORANGE CU*T)
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430 views • November 01, 2021
This Fat Fucking Piece of Orange Shit Basically Tells Americans Another Nation Is Running America and Then Trys Gas-lighting by Saying That "Power" Today Is Almost Gone, Lying Dirty Treasonous Son of a Bitch Who Needs to Hang for Treason. This Video Will Make You Fucking Sick. All Credit Goes to Media Giant ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/2NLangxthoYv/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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