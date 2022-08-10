© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mentality of Western propagandists in a minute.
◾️ According to this fascist, Russians are not a ethnic group, but a gathering of Jews, Chechens, Georgians, Armenians, and other disgusting minorities, and they are truly evil and he only missed to mention the word "untermensch" and give a "Roman" salute to finish properly.
◾️This is what been a Western influencer is about. Somebody needs to get some history lessons on what the word Federation means and why Russia has another 27 co-oficial languages. The Russian Federation is what I call Diversity, and not rainbow flag dystopias.