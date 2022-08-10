The mentality of Western propagandists in a minute.





◾️ According to this fascist, Russians are not a ethnic group, but a gathering of Jews, Chechens, Georgians, Armenians, and other disgusting minorities, and they are truly evil and he only missed to mention the word "untermensch" and give a "Roman" salute to finish properly.





◾️This is what been a Western influencer is about. Somebody needs to get some history lessons on what the word Federation means and why Russia has another 27 co-oficial languages. The Russian Federation is what I call Diversity, and not rainbow flag dystopias.