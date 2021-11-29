Documents Expose Big Pharma & U.S. Gov Collusion For mRNA Profits Before 2016 Election

Documents Expose Big Pharma & U.S. Gov Collusion For mRNA Profits Before 2016 ElectionAfter watching this clip, it all begins to make sense.FOLLOW THE MONEY and understand that compensation drives behavior.Glenn Beck: It’s almost like they have an ulterior motive here. Okay, if by some strange chance you’re just standing, you might want to take a seat because this is gonna piss you off The Moderna mRNA technology. It’s heralded as the next great leap in vaccines, a modern-day marvel for the pharmaceutical and medical industry. Oh, did you buy any stock for Moderna? Because, boy, they really hit it out of the park. For eight years, people have been looking at Moderna, who pioneered the technology. It was said to, quote, revolutionize medicine and disrupt the pharmaceutical industry. Clearly, anyone to first nail down this tech was going to be very, very wealthy. Are you ready? This is 153 pages of the confidential agreement between Moderna and the U.S. government, and it goes back to 2015.source: