The Silent Invasion: Chinese Influence Networks Exposed Across the West Coast

Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang has resigned after federal prosecutors accused her of acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government. But is this an isolated case, or part of a larger influence network operating across the West Coast?

In this episode, we investigate allegations involving foreign influence operations, overseas service centers, illegal biolabs, political targeting, and ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigations in California, Oregon, and Washington.

From Arcadia to Seattle, we follow the connections and examine what they could mean for local government, public trust, and national security.





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