Verse 1:

In the meadow of infinite light

Wildflowers dance in quantum sight

Each petal holds a universe

Sacred patterns, love's sweet verse

Chorus:

Flowers in the quantum field

Ancient secrets now revealed

Consciousness blooms everywhere

Sacred beauty beyond compare

Verse 2:

Through the mist of time I see

Nature's deep reality

Every bloom a cosmic door

Opening to something more

Bridge:

HU... (sacred breath)

I AM... (crown chakra activation)

Quantum flowers, quantum dreams

Nothing is quite what it seems

Final Chorus:

Flowers in the quantum field

All of life's truth is revealed

Consciousness expands like light

Wildflower wisdom, infinite sight