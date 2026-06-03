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Verse 1:
In the meadow of infinite light
Wildflowers dance in quantum sight
Each petal holds a universe
Sacred patterns, love's sweet verse
Chorus:
Flowers in the quantum field
Ancient secrets now revealed
Consciousness blooms everywhere
Sacred beauty beyond compare
Verse 2:
Through the mist of time I see
Nature's deep reality
Every bloom a cosmic door
Opening to something more
Bridge:
HU... (sacred breath)
I AM... (crown chakra activation)
Quantum flowers, quantum dreams
Nothing is quite what it seems
Final Chorus:
Flowers in the quantum field
All of life's truth is revealed
Consciousness expands like light
Wildflower wisdom, infinite sight