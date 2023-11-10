Drone Attack Targets Israel’s Eilat As Death Toll In Gaza Nears 11,000

On November 9 afternoon, a large blast rocked the southernmost Israeli city of Eilat as a result of an attack with a suicide drone.

Initially, the Israeli Police said in a statement that it was investigating the blast as a “suspected security incident” and called on the public to stay away from the scene. Later however, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a suicide drone caused the blast.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that its first responders provided treatment to seven people who suffered panic following the blast.

In surveillance camera footage from the blast scene, buzzing, possibly from the suicide drone, can be heard before the blast. Other footage showed what appears to be the wing of a drone among the debris at the scene.

The suicide drone was most likely launched from Yemen by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) or from Iraq by the so-called Islamic Resistance (IRI) as none of the Palestinian armed factions in the Gaza Strip announced such an attack.

The Iran-allied Houthsi launched at least five attacks with missiles and drones in recent weeks in support of Gaza. Two other attacks were launched by the IRI.

The drone attack on Eilat, which was the first during this war, came as the death toll from Israel’s continuous strikes on the Strip counties to rise.

According to the latest update by the health ministry in the Strip, which is run by the Hamas Movement, the death toll from the war has reached 10,812, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women. More than 26,905 others were wounded, according to the ministry.

Clashes between Palestinian fighters and IDF troops in northern Gaza claimed down during the day amid reports of a near ceasefire deal.

Reuters reported that Mossad chief David Barnea met with CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha to discuss the specifics of a deal with Hamas to release some of the hostages captured during the October 7 attack and pause the fighting.

The discussion also included talk of having humanitarian aid enter Gaza, according to the news agency, who cited an unnamed source briefed on the meeting.

Overall, it appears that the two sides are nearing a temporary ceasefire deal. However, this does not mean that the war in Gaza is ending. The IDF could develop ground operations in the Strip right after any such ceasefire. The Israeli leadership appears to be still committed to the goal of eradicating Hamas.

