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La señal de los primogénitos (Libertad) VS La marca de la Bestia (Esclavitud)
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96 views • December 11, 2019
En este corto video comparamos el pasaje del libro de Éxodo 13 donde el Señor le dice a Moshé que le consagre a todos los primogénitos en señal de la libertad de la esclavitud de Egipto como un estatuto perpetuo, contrastado con el pasaje de Revelaciones 13 donde las personas que están habitando la tierra ya sean ricos, pobres, esclavos, etc.., deberán tener una marca distintiva para poder comprar o vender es decir serán esclavos de algo. ¿Cual puede ser esa marca distintiva mencionada en el libro de Revelaciones? No se pierda este video y compártalo con muchos!
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