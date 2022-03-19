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RYAN COLE MD: PFIZER DATA REVEALS ABSOLUTE SCIENTIFIC FRAUD ASTONISHING COVER UP & CORRUPTION
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114 views • March 19, 2022
⚠️DOC: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf ⚠️
MIRRORED FROM:
TRUTHPILLS: https://t.me/truthpills/13374
MORE THAN TWELVE HUNDREDS DEATHS AND OVER ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND ADVERSE REACTIONS.. IN THE FIRST MONTH!! A LOT OF PEOPLE JUST THREW THEIR KIDS UNDER THE BUS BECAUSE THE TV TOLD THEM TO.
MIRRORED FROM:
TRUTHPILLS: https://t.me/truthpills/13374
MORE THAN TWELVE HUNDREDS DEATHS AND OVER ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND ADVERSE REACTIONS.. IN THE FIRST MONTH!! A LOT OF PEOPLE JUST THREW THEIR KIDS UNDER THE BUS BECAUSE THE TV TOLD THEM TO.
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