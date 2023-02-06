Say NO to Light Rail Stage 4, it's not a done deal. Feb 4, 2023.

Once again we gather at the Pirate Park at Palm Beach-Currumbin and take to the streets!





Concerned Gold Coast residents, locals, business owners, home owners all gathering together to protest the totally unnecessary infrastructure project known as the Light Rail.





Stage 4 construction is underway meaning the line is being extended from Pacific Fair at Broadbeach in the north, down the Gold Coast Highway to Tugun and Bilinga near the airport. Businesses, livelihoods and homes are at stake...not to mention the massive congestion and disruption to locals everyday lives this shambles will cause.





This is NOT A DONE DEAL!





There's so many alternatives to this developers dollars dream project, such as extending the heavy rail all the way to the airport and diverting the trams from the highway at Broadbeach to the train station at Nerang. There's also the locally built, zero emission buses already in existence and serving the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway day and night. Why in the world are they not promoting that and spending the money instead on improving suburban bus routes?





We all know the answer to that, because it's not about taking cars off the road, if that was the case we'd see a decrease in cars on the road on the Northern Gold Coast where the trams are already in existence. It's the exact opposite, we are seeing an INCREASE of vehicles on the road with daily congestion along the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway.





No, it's about developer dollars and that's it. The bureaucratic nig nogs at the Gold Coast City Council and their Developer mates are all rubbing their hands together and lining each others pockets. And NONE of them live in the affected areas, and they hold no regard for their constituents they are supposed to represent.





This IS NOT A DONE DEAL!





Join us every 1st Saturday of the month at the Palm Beach Currumbin Pirate Park, and bring three friends. 😉





https://www.google.com/maps/place/Palm+Beach+Pirate+Playground/@-28.1288881,153.4742536,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b91022e84197d67:0x270ce7e101699abd!8m2!3d-28.1277106!4d153.4777557





https://sosgc.org.au/





https://www.facebook.com/sosgc.org.au





