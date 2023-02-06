Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Say NO to Light Rail Stage 4, it's not a done deal. Feb 4, 2023.
28 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published 17 hours ago |

Once again we gather at the Pirate Park at Palm Beach-Currumbin and take to the streets!


Concerned Gold Coast residents, locals, business owners, home owners all gathering together to protest the totally unnecessary infrastructure project known as the Light Rail.


Stage 4 construction is underway meaning the line is being extended from Pacific Fair at Broadbeach in the north, down the Gold Coast Highway to Tugun and Bilinga near the airport. Businesses, livelihoods and homes are at stake...not to mention the massive congestion and disruption to locals everyday lives this shambles will cause.


This is NOT A DONE DEAL!


There's so many alternatives to this developers dollars dream project, such as extending the heavy rail all the way to the airport and diverting the trams from the highway at Broadbeach to the train station at Nerang. There's also the locally built, zero emission buses already in existence and serving the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway day and night. Why in the world are they not promoting that and spending the money instead on improving suburban bus routes?


We all know the answer to that, because it's not about taking cars off the road, if that was the case we'd see a decrease in cars on the road on the Northern Gold Coast where the trams are already in existence. It's the exact opposite, we are seeing an INCREASE of vehicles on the road with daily congestion along the entire length of the Gold Coast Highway.


No, it's about developer dollars and that's it. The bureaucratic nig nogs at the Gold Coast City Council and their Developer mates are all rubbing their hands together and lining each others pockets. And NONE of them live in the affected areas, and they hold no regard for their constituents they are supposed to represent.


This IS NOT A DONE DEAL!


Join us every 1st Saturday of the month at the Palm Beach Currumbin Pirate Park, and bring three friends. 😉


https://www.google.com/maps/place/Palm+Beach+Pirate+Playground/@-28.1288881,153.4742536,17z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b91022e84197d67:0x270ce7e101699abd!8m2!3d-28.1277106!4d153.4777557


https://sosgc.org.au/


https://www.facebook.com/sosgc.org.au


Join Roobs Flyers ~


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


http://roobsflyers.com/


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiamiamiqueenslandpalm beachtmraustralian govtgold coastburleigh headssave our southern gold coaststop the light railcurrumbintugunmermaid beachnobbys beachtallebudgeragold coast city councilqld govtconcerned localslisten to us

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket