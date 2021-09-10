© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SGT Report: How Graphene Oxide Works with 5G - NWO Horror Show [10.09.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
158 views • September 10, 2021
Scientists Tivon & Hope return to SGT Report to share some frightening data about graphene and the globalist plan to put it in everything. How else did you think they were going to accomplish their track and trace plan for the internet of everything? You didn't think that plan excluded YOU, did ya? This is a NWO horror show unfolding in real time.
Protect yourself from dangerous EMF & RF radiation:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
Here's the info covered in this interview:
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/graphene-oxide-5g-and-covid-presentation-and-notes-on-sgt-report/ref/6/
SGT Report
111914 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XnG8m4yzI92/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
Protect yourself from dangerous EMF & RF radiation:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
Here's the info covered in this interview:
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/graphene-oxide-5g-and-covid-presentation-and-notes-on-sgt-report/ref/6/
SGT Report
111914 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XnG8m4yzI92/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgt-report/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.