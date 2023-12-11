The dog had lost all their hairs, only ate leftover food and have never been touched by humans

Pitiful Animal





Dec 9, 2023





Rescuers received a request to help this poor soul.

The two dogs were extremely hungry and ravaged by mange.

They were very scared and did not trust their rescuers.

Their bodies are covered with painful, rigid scales.

They had lost all their hairs, only ate leftover food and have never been touched by humans.

I was wondering how come no one saw these puppies until they reached this state,

We immediately took them to the clinic, one of them was in very critical condition

The first time I saw him I thought he was dead.

The brothers' infection rate was so high that treatment was started immediately.

I hoped they live, I hoped they would resist and cling to life.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok6D7yrOfbU&t=4s