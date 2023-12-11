The dog had lost all their hairs, only ate leftover food and have never been touched by humans

Pitiful Animal
Dec 9, 2023
Rescuers received a request to help this poor soul.
The two dogs were extremely hungry and ravaged by mange.
They were very scared and did not trust their rescuers.
Their bodies are covered with painful, rigid scales.
They had lost all their hairs, only ate leftover food and have never been touched by humans.
I was wondering how come no one saw these puppies until they reached this state,
We immediately took them to the clinic, one of them was in very critical condition
The first time I saw him I thought he was dead.
The brothers' infection rate was so high that treatment was started immediately.
I hoped they live, I hoped they would resist and cling to life.
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ok6D7yrOfbU&t=4s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.