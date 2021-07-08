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GENETICIST AND RESEARCHER DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ: 'THE SPIKE PROTEIN IS NOTHING MORE THAN GRAPHENE INSIDE YOUR BODY AND SPIKING YOU'
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1070 views • July 08, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
On Sunday, June 27, Argentine geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez was interviewed by Pedro Moreno in the program Integrantes.
In this interview, Dr. Martinez explains that the pandemic must be treated from an engineering point of view and not only from a health point of view since it was discovered that vaccines contain graphene oxide, but experts in the area of electromagnetism must also be brought in to understand how to deal with what we are experiencing.
Orwell City has selected four points that are relevant and directly related to the findings made by La Quinta Columna and that are of great interest to both the scientific community and the general public.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
On Sunday, June 27, Argentine geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez was interviewed by Pedro Moreno in the program Integrantes.
In this interview, Dr. Martinez explains that the pandemic must be treated from an engineering point of view and not only from a health point of view since it was discovered that vaccines contain graphene oxide, but experts in the area of electromagnetism must also be brought in to understand how to deal with what we are experiencing.
Orwell City has selected four points that are relevant and directly related to the findings made by La Quinta Columna and that are of great interest to both the scientific community and the general public.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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