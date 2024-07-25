Does Robert F Kennedy Jr Have a Path to Being Elected President?

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, Kennedy Debunked's Anna Matson and I discuss the potential for a third-party candidate like RFK Jr. to win by securing just 34% of the vote in a three-way tie, gaining all electoral votes of a state. RFK Jr. is the strongest third-party candidate in my lifetime, capable of pushing Biden (now Kamala Harris) and Trump into necessary but uncomfortable conversations. Current opinion polls are unreliable, which often aim to shape voter opinions rather than reflect them, which suggests RFK Jr.'s real support could be around 20% if polls were conducted properly.





